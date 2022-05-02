Britannia Industries quarterly profit rises 5% to Rs 377.95 crore

-
ALSO READ
Election results 2022: Modi hails BJP cadre for winning 4 out of 5 states
Britannia revamps biscuit brand Good Day, to add three more variants
Britannia Q2 net down 23% due to rising palm oil, fuel prices
MP Board 10th result 2022 out on mpbse.nic.in; get direct download link
FMCG major Britannia Industries aims 50% women in workforce by 2024
-
Britannia Industries Ltd on Monday reported an increase of 4.96 per cent in consolidated net profit at Rs 377.95 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2022.
The company had posted a net profit of Rs 360.07 crore in the January-March quarter a year ago, it said in a BSE filing.
Its total revenue from operations climbed 13.40 per cent to Rs 3,550.45 crore during the quarter under review. In the year-ago period, the same stood at Rs 3,130.75 crore.
Britannia Industries' total expenses were at Rs 3,085.45 crore in the fourth quarter o the last fiscal.
On Monday, shares of Britannia Industries settled at Rs 3,264.60 on BSE, down 0.57 per cent from the previous close.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU