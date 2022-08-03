JUST IN
BSE Q1 net profit declines 23% to Rs 40 cr; revenue rises 6% to Rs 198 cr

In comparison, the exchange had posted a net profit of Rs 51.9 crore in the year-ago period, BSE said in a statement.

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Leading stock exchange BSE on Wednesday reported a 23 per cent decline in net profit to Rs 40 crore for three months ended June 2022.

Total revenues grew by 6.4 per cent to Rs 197.7 crores for the period under review from Rs 185.7 crore in the corresponding quarter previous year.

BSE's average daily turnover in the equity segment dropped 28 per cent to Rs 4,057 crore in the June quarter this year as compared to last year and average daily turnover in the equity derivatives segment fell by 62 per cent to Rs 1.2 lakh crore.

On the other hand, the exchange's managed to increase average daily turnover in the currency derivatives segment by 4 per cent to Rs 24,567 crore.

During the quarter under review, the BSE platform has enabled issuers to raise Rs 3.1 lakh crore through issue of equity bonds, commercial papers, municipal bonds, infrastructure investment trusts (InvITs) among others.

The total number of investor accounts registered with BSE now stands at over 11 crore and continues to move up. This number has more than doubled in the last two years.

The exchange's mutual fund distribution platform -- BSE StAR MF -- recorded its highest-ever quarterly transactions of 5.9 crore in the first quarter of FY23, a growth of 68 per cent from 3.5 crore transactions registered in the same period last year.

First Published: Wed, August 03 2022. 18:05 IST

