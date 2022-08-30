JUST IN
Business Standard

Capt R S Sandhu to continue as Chief of Operations of Air India

Air India announced that Captain Rajwinder Singh Sandhu will continue to lead as Chief of Operations of the airline till further notice

Topics
Air India | Indian aviation | Aviation sector

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Air India. Photo: Bloomberg
Air India. Photo: Bloomberg

Air India announced on Tuesday that Captain Rajwinder Singh Sandhu will continue to lead as Chief of Operations of the airline till further notice.

The announcement came in an organisational statement issued by Chief Human Resources Officer Suresh Dutt Tripathi.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet in July 2020 had approved the appointment of Sandhu as Director, Operations, of Air India then under the Ministry of Civil Aviation.

According to an order issued then, Sandhu had been appointed as Director, Operations, of Air India for a period of three years with effect from the date of his joining, or until disinvestment of Air India, or up to the date of superannuation, or until further orders whichever was earlier. He was working as Executive Director in the same organisation.

--IANS

san/vd

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, August 30 2022. 23:33 IST

