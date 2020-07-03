JUST IN
CBI files case against Punjab Basmati Rice Ltd on complaint of Canara Bank

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered a case against Punjab Basmati Rice Ltd for causing an alleged loss of Rs 174.89 crore (approximately) to the Canara Bank Chandigarh.

CBI said that case is registered against Directors based at Amritsar, other unknown persons and bank officials for causing the alleged loss to the bank.

