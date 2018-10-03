IL&FS crisis: Central Bank unlikely to participate in Rs 45-bn rights issue

State-owned Central of India, one of the key shareholders of debt-ridden Ltd, is unlikely to participate in the proposed Rs 45 billion rights issue of the company, according to sources.

of India had 7.67 per cent stake in at the end of March 2018.

The is already saddled with huge non-performing assets and it has been dependent on capital support from the government, sources said.

To meet regulatory capital norms, the government infused Rs 3.23 billion capital in the bank in the last fiscal. Besides, it is expected to get more during the current fiscal.

would have to shell out Rs 3.45 billion to maintain 7.67 per cent stake in

IL&FS group is facing serious liquidity crisis and has defaulted on interest payment on various debt repayments since August 27. It has over Rs 910 billion in debt at the consolidated level.

The company needs an immediate capital infusion of Rs 30 billion and is planning a Rs 45 billion rights issue.

Financials of are also not up to the par. For the first quarter ended June, 2018, the net loss widened by 74 per cent to Rs 15.22 billion due to a more than two-fold spike in provisions for bad loans. It had posted losses of Rs 51.05 billion for 2017-18.

LIC is the largest shareholder in IL&FS with 25.34 per cent stake. Besides, Japan's has 23.54 per cent stake in the company. Other shareholders include (12.5 per cent stake), (12 per cent), HDFC (9.02 per cent) and SBI (6.42 per cent).

In a rare move, the government superseded the board of IL&FS on Monday against the backdrop of debt defaults by some of its group entities that triggered fears of liquidity crunch.