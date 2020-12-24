Central Bank of India to exit housing fin biz; to sell stake for Rs 160 cr

State-owned will exit joint venture by selling its entire stake of over 64 per cent to Centrum for Rs 160 crore.

"This is to inform that the bank has entered into a binding agreement to divest its entire equity stake of 64.40 per cent i.e. 1,61,00,000 shares of face value of Rs 10 each in Cent Bank Home



Finance Ltd (CBHFL), to Centrum Housing Finance, subject to approvals from regulatory authorities," said in a BSE filing.

According to a separate filing by Centrum Capital, the parent of Centrum Housing, the cost of acquisition is about Rs 160 crore on cash basis.

"The company's subsidiary, Centrum has entered into a share purchase agreement with for acquisition of bank's entire equity stake in CBHFL constituting 64.40 per cent of the share capital of CBHFL on a fully diluted basis, " Centrum Capital said in the filing.

The target entity is in the same line of business as the subsidiary, hence this is a strategic acquisition, it added.

Centrum Capital said the deal is expected to be closed in about two to three months.

CBHFL is a financing and mortgage company jointly promoted by four public sector institutions -- Central Bank of India, National Housing Bank, Specified Undertaking of Unit Trust of India (SUTTI) and Housing and Urban Development Corporation (HUDCO).

The company's asset under management stood at Rs1,211.70 crore as of September 30, 2020. Total income was Rs65.81 crore.

Present in nine states, the company's customersinclude individuals, associations of persons, companies, corporations and societies.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)