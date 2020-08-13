Century Plyboards posts consolidated net loss of Rs 11.79 cr in Q1

(India) Ltd on Wednesday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 11.79 crore for the first quarter ended June 2020.

The company had reported a net profit of Rs 39.91 crore in April-June quarter a year ago, said in a BSE filing.

Its revenue from operations stood at Rs 203.02 crore during the quarter under review. It was at Rs 582.27 crore in the corresponding quarter of previous fiscal.

The leading plywood company's total expenses stood at Rs 224.76 crore in June quarter.

According to the company, " of this quarter are not comparable to the previous corresponding periods" as it had temporarily shut down operations, including factories and branch offices, during the lockdown, leading to a near halt of business activitieswhich impacted its sales volume and profit.

Commenting on the company's performance, (India) Chairman Sajjan Bhajanka said, "Satisfactory with cash profit in historically most difficult situation. Future looks bright with improvement every month."



Shares of Century Plyboards (India) Ltd on Wednesday settled 2.53 per cent lower at Rs 130.75 on the BSE.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)