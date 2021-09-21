FSSAI plans to introduce 'front of package label' to regulate junk foods

-
ALSO READ
UK to ban junk food TV adverts before 9pm in child obesity campaign
FSSAI asks states to ban blending of mustard oil with other cooking oil
RDSO becomes first standards body to join 'One Nation, One Standard' scheme
Pre-packaged insolvency for small & medium firms
Govt amends rules pertaining to Indian Accounting Standards
-
Expressing concern over increasing consumption of junk food leading to obesity in youth and children in India, FSSAI CEO Arun Singhal on Monday said there is a plan to introduce front-of-package (FoP) labeling on packaged foods to help consumers make healthier food choices.
IIM Ahmedabad has been asked to conduct a survey on the nature of FoP labels in the interest of consumers, he said on the occasion of 15th anniversary of formation of FSSAI here.
Front of Package labels seek to provide simple nutrition information in a more accessible location instead on the back or side of packages.
Asserting that the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) is capable of introducing this kind of label in India, the CEO said it has become necessary as obesity along with malnutrition is also a big problem in the country especially in youth and children.
"There is a rise in demand for packaged food. There is a need to provide information in a simple way about the impact of packaged food on health so that consumers can make choices," Singhal said.
He also mentioned that many countries which used FoP labels saw reduction in consumption of junk food.
The CEO said several deliberations have been held with stakeholders. A consensus has been arrived at on most issues after elaborate consultations with the industry and consumers, who had different opinions of this issue initially.
"The technical issues have been settled, but only one issue is left, that is, the nature of the FoP label. For this, IIM Ahmedabad has been asked to conduct a survey," he said.
The IIM (A) has started the work. After the findings of the survey, the FSSAI will draft the regulations, he added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU