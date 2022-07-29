JUST IN

Chess Olympiad: Tech Mahindra's app lets game buffs track the board moves

The initial version of the application was launched on Friday and will be available on both iOS and android

CHESS | Chess Tournament | Tech Mahindra

Shine Jacob  |  Chennai 
Chess Olympiad
Chess buffs would be able to track these happenings, courtesy the new fan experiences launched by Tech Mahindra, the digital partner of International Chess Federation (FIDE) for the 44th Olympiad

What’s the move Magnus Carlsen is making right at this moment during his game at the Chess Olympiad in Mamallapuram? What were the tactics R Praggnanandhaa deployed during his last game at the Olympiad?

First Published: Fri, July 29 2022. 20:14 IST

