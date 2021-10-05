CIL announces performance reward of Rs 72,500 per non-exec employee

State-owned on Tuesday announced a performance-linked reward of Rs 72,500 per employee to all its non-executive cadre workforce for financial year 2020-21.

The payment of performance-linked reward (PLR) would be made on or before October 11, 2021.

"Non-executive cadre employees of Ltd (CIL), its subsidiaries and Singareni Collieries Company Ltd (SCCL) will get an amount of Rs 72,500 as PLR for financial year 2020-21," the Maharatna firm said in a statement.

The decision was taken on Monday in a bipartite meeting of representatives of Central Trade Unions (CTUs), who are members of the standardisation Committee of JBCCI-X and management of CIL and SCCL held at CIL Office in New Delhi, the statement said.

"Govt under PM @narendramodi ji is committed to the welfare of #CoalWarriors. In recognition to their nation-building efforts, performance-linked reward has been increased from Rs 68,000 to Rs 72,500 per person, this year. @CoalIndiaHQ @PRO_SCCL," Coal and Mines Minister Pralhad Joshi said in a tweet.

The company said that 2,50,052 manpower will be benefited from the move, the statement said.

Notably, non-executive cadre employees of CIL, its subsidiaries and SCCL had received an amount of Rs 68,000 as PLR last year.

CIL accounts for over 80 per cent of domestic coal output.

