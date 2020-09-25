Cipla gets final approval from USFDA for multiple sclerosis drug

-
ALSO READ
Biogen seeks US approval for potential Alzheimer's drug, stock jumps
Cipla working on multiple therapies to fight spread of coronavirus
Cipla hits record high on strong Q1 result; Morgan Stanley sees 30% upside
Former Table Tennis national champion Manmeet Singh, 58, passes away
Cipla Q1 pre-tax profit jumps 20% to Rs 799 crore on strong revenues
-
Drug major Cipla on Friday said it has received final approval from the US health regulator for Dimethyl Fumarate capsules, indicated for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis.
The newly approved product is a generic therapeutic equivalent version of Biogen IDEC Inc's Tecfidera.
Cipla has received final approval for its abbreviated new drug application (ANDA) for Dimethyl Fumarate DR (delayed release) capsules in the strengths of 120mg, 240mg and 120mg and 240mg from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA), the company said in a regulatory filing.
Quoting IQVIA (IMS Health) data, Cipla said Tecfidera had US sales of approximately USD 3.8 billion for the 12-month period ending July 2020.
Shares of Cipla were trading 2.12 per cent higher at Rs 748.35 apiece on the BSE.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU