JUST IN
Air India collaborates with Salesforce to improve customer services
Ola Electric offers buyers to upgrade S1 scooters with new front fork
Microsoft inks Xbox game deal with Boosteroid cloud gaming platform
Vedanta Aluminium signs pact with Dalmia cement to supply industrial wastes
Mahindra unit in Bangladesh winds up operations, ceases to exist
HCC, MEI bag Rs 3,681-crore bullet train station project from NHSRC
Three years, 4,700 complaints against domestic airlines: Govt data
Amid tech layoffs, Ronnie Screwvala's upGrad reports uptick in upskilling
NDTV shares revised share-holding pattern with govt, says I&B minister
Reliance buyout of METRO Cash & Carry India gets CCI's clearance
You are here: Home » Companies » News
Air India collaborates with Salesforce to improve customer services
icon-arrow-left
NCLT approves GAIL's Rs 2,079 cr resolution plan for JBF Petrochemicals
Business Standard

Cipla inks pact with Africa Capitalworks to sell 51% stake in Uganda unit

Drug major Cipla on Tuesday said it has inked a pact with Africa Capitalworks to sell a 51.18 per cent stake in Uganda-based Cipla Quality Chemical Industries Ltd.

Topics
Cipla | Africa

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Cipla inks pact with Africa Capitalworks to sell 51% stake in Uganda unit

Drug major Cipla on Tuesday said it has inked a pact with Africa Capitalworks to sell a 51.18 per cent stake in Uganda-based Cipla Quality Chemical Industries Ltd.

The company and its wholly-owned subsidiaries, Cipla (EU) Ltd and Mauritius-based Meditab Holdings Ltd, have entered into a share purchase agreement with Africa Capitalworks on March 14, Cipla said in a regulatory filing.

Subsequent to the sale, Cipla Quality Chemical Industries (CQCIL) will cease to be a subsidiary of the company, it added.

Consideration to be received by Cipla (EU) Ltd and Meditab Holdings Limited shall be in the range of USD 25-30 million, Cipla noted.

The proposed sale is expected to be completed by May 31, 2023, it added.

Africa Capitalworks is a wholly owned subsidiary of Africa Capitalworks Holdings (ACW), an investment management company incorporated in Mauritius.

ACW is engaged in providing permanent equity capital and complementary skills to mid-market companies across Sub-Saharan Africa.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Cipla

First Published: Tue, March 14 2023. 23:37 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.