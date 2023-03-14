Cipla inks pact with Africa Capitalworks to sell 51% stake in Uganda unit

Drug major on Tuesday said it has inked a pact with Capitalworks to sell a 51.18 per cent stake in Uganda-based Quality Chemical Industries Ltd.

The company and its wholly-owned subsidiaries, (EU) Ltd and Mauritius-based Meditab Holdings Ltd, have entered into a share purchase agreement with Capitalworks on March 14, Cipla said in a regulatory filing.

Subsequent to the sale, Cipla Quality Chemical Industries (CQCIL) will cease to be a subsidiary of the company, it added.

Consideration to be received by Cipla (EU) Ltd and Meditab Holdings Limited shall be in the range of USD 25-30 million, Cipla noted.

The proposed sale is expected to be completed by May 31, 2023, it added.

Capitalworks is a wholly owned subsidiary of Africa Capitalworks Holdings (ACW), an investment management company incorporated in Mauritius.

ACW is engaged in providing permanent equity capital and complementary skills to mid-market across Sub-Saharan Africa.

