Business Standard

Ola Electric offers buyers to upgrade S1 scooters with new front fork

This upgrade will be free of cost and the appointment window will open starting March 22

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

ola s1
Ola S1

Ola Electric on Tuesday said it is giving an option to buyers to upgrade their scooters with new front fork amidst concern among them regarding safety of the part.

In a tweet, the company noted that there have been some concerns amongst the community around the safety of the Ola S1's front fork arm.

"We assure you that this is unfounded. At Ola, all components of our scooters, including the front arm, are thoroughly tested under extreme conditions and are engineered with a factor of safety much higher than the typical loads encountered on vehicles," the Bengaluru-based company stated.

However, as part of continuous engineering and design improvement process, the company has recently upgraded the front fork design to enhance the durability and strength even further, it added.

"To alleviate any concerns that you or any of our community members might have, we are giving an option to our customers to upgrade to the new front fork," the company said.

This upgrade will be free of cost and the appointment window will open starting March 22, it added.

The company will reach out to customers with a detailed process for booking an appointment soon, it noted.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Tue, March 14 2023. 22:43 IST

