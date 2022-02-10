Cleartrip to raise employee headcount by 40% in coming quarter

Online travel services provider on Thursday said it will increase its employee headcount by 40 per cent in the coming quarter taking the total to 700 by December 2022.

The company has increased its workforce strength by 60 per cent in the ongoing quarter. It had 240 employees in October 2021, the company said in a statement.

The additional hiring will be across tech, product, growth and emerging business areas, it added.

Commenting on the plans, CEO Ayyappan Rajagopal said, " has been witnessing steady recovery as customer confidence, slowly but surely, returns to pre-COVID-19 levels. At this juncture, it is the opportune time to scale up our business, which is understandably recovering slower than other sectors."



Rajagopal further said that as the company's move forward in 2022, one of its key goals this year is to bring more offerings, scale up its existing verticals to bring more digitally-enabled travel experiences for the firm's customers to boost their confidence while travelling during what has been a difficult time.

Cleartrip said a large number of the hiring has been dedicated toward supporting its plans to scale up its hotels category business by hiring across regions in India to build out its hotel vertical portfolio as well as build the technology and product teams for this category.

The hiring is across popular destinations in India including Goa, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Punjab, it added.

