Coal India arm Eastern Coalfields installs 250 kW rooftop solar project

"ECL, the West Bengal-located coal-producing subsidiary of Ltd, commissioned a 250-kW rooftop project on Wednesday ramping up its total installed solar roof top capacity to 692 kW," the statement said.

The implemented through the Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI), the newly installed 250 kW plant set up at ECL's headquarters in Sanctoria for captive consumption, has an average generation of 3.65 lakh units per annum.

This is sufficient to meet 12 per cent of the entire average annual power consumption of ECL's headquarters which is 30 lakh units.

The project cost is Rs 65 lakh, excluding SECI's incentive.

The previously installed 442 kW capacity rooftop projects are spread across ECL for consumption in hospitals, area offices and guest houses.

Average annual generation from these solar projects is 6.45 lakh units.

With installation of the recent project, ECL's total solar generation has jumped to 10.10 lakh units.

"Apart from bringing down the power consumption bill, what is important is the carbon-dioxide reduction leading to better environment. With the implementation of the 250-kW solar plant, the estimated reduction in CO2 (carbon dioxide) emission is almost 300 tonnes per year.

"Combined with the company's already existing 442 kW solar power projects, the total CO2 reduction will be to the tune of 830 tonnes per year," the company said.

ECL Chairman and Managing Director Prem Sagar Mishra inaugurated the project, along with the directors of the company.

Solar power generation lists high on priority of CIL's diversification portfolio where the company would be infusing much of its own investment.

CIL is serious in its intent to pursue solar power generation as an alternative green energy source and has laid out plans to install 3,000 megawatt (mW) solar power by 2024.

The company is developing necessary in-house expertise and has created a team of competent officers for its solar power initiatives.

