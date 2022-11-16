JUST IN
M&As to drive hospital expansion in uncharted territory, say experts
NFRA to carry out conduct audit quality inspections of Big 4 network firms
Social media platform Koo becomes second-largest microblog in the world
upGrad to hire over 1,400 people between Nov 2022 and March 2023
LIC's sale of RCAP debt of Rs 3,400 cr to ACRE upsets lenders, bidders
Passenger vehicle sales could hit over 3.8 mn units in FY23: Tata Motors MD
Swiggy partners go on strike over wages in Kochi as talks with company fail
Consultation paper on OTT framework to come next month, says Trai
BeatO raises $33 mn from Lightrock India, HealthQuad, Flipkart and others
US fines Air India $1.4 mn for 'extreme delays' in passengers refunds
You are here: Home » Companies » News
Indiabulls Housing embarks on growth path after three quarters of stability
Business Standard

Coal India targets 50 MT sales through e-auction in second half of FY23

The coal behemoth had sold around 30 million tonne via e-auction in the first six months of the 2022-23 financial year

Topics
Coal India | Coal production

Press Trust of India  |  Kolkata 

Coal India, coal
Coal India's e-auction sales were at 108 million tonne in 2021-22

Coal India is targeting 50 million tonne sales through the e-auction route in the second half of the current fiscal, a top company official said on Wednesday.

The coal behemoth had sold around 30 million tonne via e-auction in the first six months of the 2022-23 financial year.

"We are targeting another 50 million tonne in e-auction sales for the year," Coal India Chairman Pramod Agrawal said on the sidelines of Global Mining Summit 2022, organised by CII here.

Coal India's e-auction sales were at 108 million tonne in 2021-22.

In the July-September quarter of the current fiscal, the miner had sold 10.36 million tonne of coal via e-auction, and the average realisation was Rs 6,061 per tonne.

The Maharatna PSU sold 141 million tonne of the dry fuel through the fuel supply agreement in the three months that ended on September 30, 2022 with an average realisation of Rs 1,413 per tonne.

During the programme, Agrawal said the Kolkata-headquartered company has been focused on evacuation and sustainability.

Production will not be a problem but evacuation will be a challenge, he said.

"The company was investing heavily in the first-mile connectivity and mechanised evacuation. In the next 3-4 years, most of the evacuation exercise will be mechanised, Agrawal said.

He also stated that the mining sector is critical to the country's growth.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Coal India

First Published: Wed, November 16 2022. 17:27 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.