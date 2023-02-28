JUST IN
CoC rejects Rs 600 crore fund infusion into Reliance General Insurance
NHPC's Rs 32k-cr hydel project near China border gets Centre's approval
Adani group to repay $790 million share-backed loans, says report
Integrated Core Strategies (Asia) buys Biocon shares worth Rs 185 crore
NCLT admits insolvency plea against Sintex Plastics Technology Ltd
NTPC transfers 15 renewable energy assets to NGEL for Rs 10,000 crore
TCIL enters into pact with BSNL for captive non-public network services
Asian Development Bank agrees for funding Rs 1,311.20 cr tourism projects
Investors jittery as Vedanta stocks, bonds take a hit amid debt worries
Decoded: How the GACs will respond to grievances of online users
You are here: Home » Companies Â» News
NHPC's Rs 32k-cr hydel project near China border gets Centre's approval
icon-arrow-left
Reliance Jio second-strongest telecom brand in world, says report
Business Standard

CoC rejects Rs 600 crore fund infusion into Reliance General Insurance

The insurance company had asked for the fund infusion citing solvency margins

Topics
Insurance | Reliance Capital | NCLAT

BS Reporter 

Reliance Capital

The committee of creditors (CoC) of bankrupt Reliance Capital has rejected a demand for fresh capital infusion of Rs 600 crore to RCL's subsidiary, Reliance General Insurance.

The insurance company had asked for the fund infusion citing solvency margins. A source said as the company is in an advanced stage of bankruptcy proceedings, it will not be able to offer more funds. RCL’s bankruptcy proceedings are pending in the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal.

.

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Insurance

First Published: Tue, February 28 2023. 23:02 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.