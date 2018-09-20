Competition Commission approves ArcelorMittal's acquisition of Essar Steel

The has approved the acquisition of debt-ridden by a consortium of and Japan's & Sumitomo Metal Corporation.

Earlier this month, had offered Rs 420 bilion to acquire Essar Steel, upstaging a Rs 370 billion bid by Russia's VTB Group-backed

and are in the race to acquire Essar Steel, currently undergoing insolvency proceedings as it owes more than Rs 450 billion to over 30 banks.

"@CCI_India finds no appreciable adverse effect on competition in respect of ArcelorMittal and Nippon & Sumitomo Metal's proposed acquisition of Essar Steel," the fair trade regulator said in a tweet Thursday.

Deals beyond a certain threshold are required to get clearance from the of (CCI).

According to the notice submitted to the CCI, the proposed combination is pursuant to a resolution plan filed by ArcelorMittal before the resolution professional for the acquisition of in accordance with the provisions of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code.

The acquisition of is proposed to be undertaken through multiple steps, which will be taken after and subject to obtaining requisite approvals of the and the (NCLAT) under the Code, as per the notice.

ArcelorMittal is an arm of ArcelorMittal, the world's leading steel and company with a presence in 60 countries and an industrial footprint in 18 nations.

In a separate tweet Thursday, the said it "finds no appreciable adverse effect on competition in respect of JSW Steel's proposed acquisition of & Steel".

Through the proposed combination, JSW proposes to acquire 100 per cent of the equity shareholding and management control of and Steel, according to the notice given by to the