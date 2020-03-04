Coronavirus forces Google to cancel its annual developer conference

The company had said on Monday would move its annual cloud conference online

Alphabet Inc said on Tuesday it has canceled its annual developer event, I/O, amid concerns related to the outbreak.

"Over the coming weeks, we will explore other ways to evolve I/O to best connect with and continue to build our developer community," the company said.

becomes the second FAANG member after Facebook Inc to cancel its conference as the virus, that originated in the Chinese city of Wuhan, spreads globally.

More new cases of the virus are now appearing outside China. There are almost 91,000 cases globally of which more than 80,000 are in the country.

The event was to take place between May 12 and May 14 and is Google's most important event of the year, where it highlights new services and products.

