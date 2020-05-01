JUST IN
After a washout month, automobile industry seeks resumption of business
Business Standard

Coronavirus impact: Royal Enfield reports sales of 91 units in April

The company suspended operations and production across its factories, technology centres in India and UK, all company offices and dealerships in the country starting March 23, 2020

Gireesh Babu  |  Chennai 

Royal Enfield will continue to closely monitor the situation and take appropriate action ion line with regulatory and administrative guidance, said acompany official

Royal Enfield has reported sales of 91 units for the month of April, 2020, amid the government imposed nationwide lockdown aimed at curbing the spread of Covid-19. The company suspended operations and production across its factories, technology centres in India and UK, all company offices and dealerships in the country starting March 23, 2020.

"For the month of April, Royal Enfield’s manufacturing facilities across Tiruvottiyur, Oragadam and Vallam Vadagal in Chennai, and the entire supply chain including the company’s dealerships across India, remained closed ,in compliance with the Government directives. Due to this complete halt in operations, Royal Enfield has reported sales of 91 units for the month of April 2020," said the company in an announcement. These units would have been invoiced for the month of April, said sources.

Royal Enfield will continue to closely monitor the situation and take appropriate action ion line with regulatory and administrative guidance, said acompany official.
First Published: Fri, May 01 2020. 22:10 IST

