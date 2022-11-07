JUST IN
CreditSights says Adani Group continues to seek strategic partners
India Cements Q2 net loss at Rs 113 cr, revenue up 7.46 pc to Rs 1,327 cr
Zydus gets establishment inspection report from USFDA for Moraiya plant
Vodafone may have to raise tariffs to meet a Rs 6,400 cr shortfall by Sept
EvolutionX Debt Capital makes maiden investment in PharmEasy parent firm
Britannia Industries' shares jump nearly 10% after Q2 profit beat
upGrad to invest $30 mn to launch 10 global campuses in US, India next year
Google may face a third CCI fine in less than a month. Now for Android TV
Is Elon Musk rewriting the HR rulebook at Twitter?
Bandhan Bank, UPL, Macrotech and Nykaa offer highest upside potential
You are here: Home » Companies » News
India Cements Q2 net loss at Rs 113 cr, revenue up 7.46 pc to Rs 1,327 cr
Business Standard

CreditSights says Adani Group continues to seek strategic partners

Gautam Adani's conglomerate continues to seek strategic equity partners aligned with its long-term investment strategy as it expands across energy to transport to mining sectors, says CreditSights

Topics
Adani Group | Gautam Adani | market research

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Photo: Bloomberg
Photo: Bloomberg

Richest Indian Gautam Adani's conglomerate continues to seek strategic equity partners aligned with its long-term investment strategy as it expands across the energy to transport to mining sectors, debt research firm CreditSights said.

In a report, CreditSights said Adani Group is venturing into new or unrelated businesses, which are highly capital intensive.

"We still hold our view that several of the Group companies maintain elevated leverage, owing to aggressive expansion plans that are largely debt-funded and that have pressurised their credit metrics and cash flows," it said.

CreditSights said it expects Adani Group expansion and acquisition appetite to remain robust ahead, and incremental debt on account of expansion to outpace additional EBITDA generation, which could result in further credit profile deterioration.

"We remain concerned over the Adani Group's leverage."

The conglomerate may invest more than USD 150 billion over the next decade in expanding new energy businesses to cement and data centres.

"The Group continues to seek strategic equity partners that are aligned with its long-term investment strategy, such as sovereign wealth funds," the research firm, part of the Fitch Group, said in the report.

Adani Group, it said, also maintains strong relationships with existing partners, such as TotalEnergies of France, IFC, ADIA and QIA.

It has ambitious plans for its four business verticals -- energy and utility, transport and logistics, materials metals and mining, and consumer.

"These include plans to expand its solar panel module manufacturing capacity to 10 GW by 2025 (from 1.5 GW current capacity), ramp up its renewable energy capacity significantly, expand its logistics business under Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ), and explore international opportunities in the ports and utility markets," CreditSights said.

The group, however, does not intend to provide full-scale commercial telecom services in the future, the research firm said after a discussion with the conglomerate's top management.

Floating rate debt only comprised 25 per cent of the group's total debt.

"Stress tests conducted by the companies do not indicate any material financial impact from rising interest rates," it said. "Management affirmed that it was actively reaching out to investors to assuage their key concerns in light of the recent spread widening of the Adani portfolio's US dollar bonds.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Adani Group

First Published: Mon, November 07 2022. 14:04 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.