Aviation industry back to pre-Covid levels, govt continues 15-day fare cap

-
ALSO READ
Aviation Ministry's role doesn't end with Air India: Jyotiraditya Scindia
Airfare bands protecting interests of airlines, passengers: Scindia
Policy on cards to expand air connectivity to far-flung areas, says Scindia
Scindia confident about India becoming global leader in drones by 2030
Scindia bats for paternity leave in airlines; wants 50% women pilots
-
Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Monday expressed confidence about India's aviation industry getting back to the normal pre-pandemic level.
The aviation industry of India touched over four lakh domestic passengers in a day on Monday.
Calling the domestic passengers "historic" Scindia, while speaking to ANI, said, "It was a very difficult time in the previous years due to the covid pandemic. We have seen over 3.7, 3.8 and 3.9 lakhs passengers in a day over the last 10 days. I'm confident that travelling--both domestically and internationally, in India is coming back strong."
The Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) has imposed a fare cap for 15 days due to the pandemic, so the government may control the fare hike on the sale of air tickets for the last time as the airlines companies have urged the Ministry to remove the fare limit. The Ministry had issued a hundred per cent capacity operations after two years.
"If we talk about the fare caps, then it is my responsibility to the passengers as well as to the airlines. The passengers should get the accessible fare and the airlines are also able to survive, especially when the Aviation turbine fuel (ATF) has increased at a rapid pace to Rs 1,20,000 per kilolitres; which translates to a difference of about sixty per cent in just one to one and a half years. At present, the fare which is applicable for 15 days is on the rolling system. The decision to remove it will be taken at an appropriate time," Scindia told ANI.
Meanwhile, he stated that the aviation industry should run under a 100 per cent free market. "It is our endeavour that from the beginning, the aviation market should run on the basis of 100% free market in the sector," he added.
Notably, Scindia has appealed to all air travellers that although the airline companies are to operate at full capacity, "but do not reduce your defences in the pandemic."
"It is my humble request to the air travellers to wear masks and follow the rules. Be sure to wear a mask during the flight," he said.
Further, Scindia stressed that the Ministry has withdrawn the mandatory RT-PCR report for domestic travel but "a few states can conduct the test as per their requirement."
"The Ministry has abolished the need for RT PCR, but many states keep some rules on the basis of their ideology, worrying about their area. It's our responsibility to give that right. RT-PCR is not required for domestic flights at the national level. If the state believes that cases are increasing in their place, then this right will be made in their place," Scindia said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU