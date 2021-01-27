JUST IN
Daimler India expands product portfolio, launches 8 new models

Daimler India Commercial Vehicles (DICV) on Wednesday launched eight new products, including fully built reefer trucks which are customised for pharma and vaccine logistics.

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Daimler India gets its first BS-VI certificate for tractor model 5528TT

The Chennai-based company has introduced six trucks and two bus models equipped with new user-centric features and design elements under its Bharat Benz brand.

The product portfolio comes with COVID-19 prevention features like infection-proof fabric seats, safety kits and disinfection fogging machines.

In today's rapidly-changing environment, it is vital to meet the dynamic needs of society. With this in mind, we proudly introduce a new range with special COVID-prevention features," DICV MD & CEO Satyakam Arya said in a statement.

Since the start of BS-VI sales in April 2020, Bharat Benz has almost doubled its market share and increased its network to 250 touchpoints across India.

First Published: Wed, January 27 2021. 19:51 IST

