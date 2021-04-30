Dalmia Bharat consolidated profit zooms to Rs 640 crore in Jan-Mar 2021

Cement maker Ltd on Friday reported a sharp uptick in consolidated profit at Rs 640 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2021, on account of higher revenue from operations and tax credit.

had reported a profit of Rs 24 crore in the corresponding period a year ago.

Its revenue from operations stood at Rs 3,281 crore during the quarter under review, up 32.13 per cent, compared to Rs 2,483 crore in the year-ago period, said in a regulatory filing.

During the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2021, Dalmia Bharat reported tax credit of Rs 212 crore as against a tax expense of Rs 41 crore in the same period of the previous year.

The Board of Directors has recommended a dividend of Rs 1.33 per equity share for financial year 2020-21.

Shares of Dalmia Bharat were trading 2.76 per cent lower at Rs 1,494.10 apiece on BSE.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)