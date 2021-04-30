Dalmia Bharat consolidated profit zooms to Rs 640 crore in Jan-Mar 2021

-
Cement maker Dalmia Bharat Ltd on Friday reported a sharp uptick in consolidated profit at Rs 640 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2021, on account of higher revenue from operations and tax credit.
Dalmia Bharat had reported a profit of Rs 24 crore in the corresponding period a year ago.
Its revenue from operations stood at Rs 3,281 crore during the quarter under review, up 32.13 per cent, compared to Rs 2,483 crore in the year-ago period, Dalmia Bharat said in a regulatory filing.
During the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2021, Dalmia Bharat reported tax credit of Rs 212 crore as against a tax expense of Rs 41 crore in the same period of the previous year.
The Board of Directors has recommended a dividend of Rs 1.33 per equity share for financial year 2020-21.
Shares of Dalmia Bharat were trading 2.76 per cent lower at Rs 1,494.10 apiece on BSE.
