Bank of Maharashtra net profit jumps to Rs 165 cr in March quarter

-
ALSO READ
SBI, PNB, Canara Bank: PSU bank stocks to see more upside, show charts
BS Banking Annual: Total assets to interest income, here're the key numbers
On the chessboard: 2021 will see tectonic shifts in the banking industry
Start with smaller banks
Indian banks' loans rose 6.1% in two weeks to Dec 18, shows RBI data
-
Bank of Maharashtra on Thursday reported a more than two-fold rise in its standalone net profit at Rs 165.08 crore in the three months ended March 2021, mainly due to a decline in gross NPAs.
The Pune-headquartered lender had a net profit of Rs 57.57 crore in the year-ago period.
Total income increased to Rs 4,332.99 crore in Q4FY21 as against Rs 3,198.30 crore in the same period a year ago, Bank of Maharashtra said in a regulatory filing.
The bank's asset quality improved significantly as the gross bad loans or the gross Non-Performing Assets (NPAs) dipped to 7.23 per cent of the gross advances by the end of March 2021 as against 12.81 per cent during the same period of 2020.
In absolute terms, gross bad loans stood at Rs 7,779.68 crore at the end of March 2021, lower than Rs 12,152.15 crore recorded in the year-ago period.
Net NPAs came down to 2.48 per cent (Rs 2,544.32 crore) from 4.77 per cent (Rs 4,145.38 crore). Provisions for bad loans and contingencies were raised to Rs 1,310.76 crore in the latest March quarter from Rs 910.11 crore in the year-ago period.
The bank said it holds Rs 583.47 crore as COVID-related provision up from Rs 75 crore set aside at the end of March 2020.
For the full year 2020-21, the bank's standalone net profit jumped nearly 42 per cent to Rs 550.25 crore. In the year-ago period, the same stood at Rs 388.58 crore.
In FY21, the bank said it changed the method of recoginising income from locker rent and had the old method continued, the profit in the latest March quarter would have been down by Rs 8.73 crore.
According to the lender, it utilised the share premium of Rs 6,902.76 crore as on March 31, 2020 and balance amount of Rs 446.74 crore from its special reserve for setting off its accumulated loss.
"The adjusted accumulated losses as of March 31, 2021 is nil", it noted.
Bank of Maharashtra said it reported as many as 20 accounts as fraud in the March quarter.
"The total amount involved was Rs 335.92 crore. In respect of loans and advances classified as fraud, bank is holding 100 per cent provision," it said.
On returning the compound interest to eligible borrowers following RBI circular consequent to Supreme Court order in March, the lender said it is in the process of implementing the methodology suggested by IBA to calculate such amounts and has made adhoc provision of Rs 65 crore.
Shares of the lender rose 3.77 per cent to close at Rs 24.75 apiece on BSE.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU