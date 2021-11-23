DataCore plans to hire over 150 people in India over two years

-
ALSO READ
Hiring outlook expected to be more or less stable in third quarter 2021
Hiring received booster dose in January-March period in India: Report
India's hiring rate recovered from 10% in Apr to 35% in May: LinkedIn
CET for govt jobs will be conducted from early 2022: Jitendra Singh
Hiring demand up 9% YoY in Oct, dips sequentially: Monster Employment Index
-
Software-defined storage company DataCore on Tuesday said it plans to hire over 150 people in India over the next two years.
The US-based company has also announced the acquisition of MayaData, the developer of OpenEBS and the developer of MayaStor, and unveiled its office facility in Bengaluru.
DataCore is looking at India to drive multiple functions including marketing, operations, and being a net exporter of innovation and talent for continued global success, Datacore Chief Executive Officer David Zabrowski told PTI.
He added that the new office facility will house the combined team of Datacore and MayaData in India.
"We plan to drive multi-million dollar investments for its expansion in India. We continue to expand the talent pool in the country and have a comprehensive hiring programme to help drive end-to-end storage-defined solutions out of India. We plan to hire over 150 people in India over the next two years and have 50 per cent of our global workforce in India by March 2023," he said.
The company expects to reach a headcount of about 100 people by the end of the fiscal.
Zabrowski said the company's investment in India, now completing two years, has proven better than expected.
"While we expand our R&D centre in India to a fully functional centre of excellence, we also see the Indian market as a key growth driver for us from a marketing, operations, and talent perspective. Moving forward, India will continue to be a source of innovation, talent, and investment for DataCore, and it will continue to be essential for our success," he said.
Talking about the MayaData acquisition, Zabrowski said the company is committed to investing in OpenEBS as an open-source technology, and expanding the community of users, developers, and contributors around it, while providing a streamlined path to leveraging container storage fast, easily, and affordably.
DataCore offers software-defined storage solutions that eliminate hardware and vendor lock-in, giving the IT department maximum flexibility, while making storage smarter, more efficient, and highly available. It serves a wide range of industries globally including healthcare, education, government, and cloud service providers.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU