Defence ministry, BEL ink pact to procure ship-borne modern radio system

-
ALSO READ
BEL upbeat on defence biz prospect, seeks to ride govt's self-reliance push
Defence shares in focus; Bharat Electronics surges 8%, hits 52-week high
Akash missile sale cleared, govt to approach China-wary nations
Rajnath launches online portal for indigenisation in defence production
Bharat Electronics surges 12% in two days on strong management commentary
-
The defence ministry on Monday signed a contract with Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) to procure a software-defined radio tactical ship-borne system worth over Rs 1,000 crore, according to an official statement.
The procurement of SDR-Tac (software-defined radio tactical) "will bring strategic depth to the armed forces", the defence ministry's statement said.
The SDR-Tac is a four channel multi-mode, multi-band, 19-inch rack mountable, ship-borne software defined radio system, it said.
"It is intended to serve ship-to-ship, ship-to-shore and ship-to-air voice and data communication for network centric operations," the statement said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU