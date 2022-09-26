JUST IN
Digital banking infra provider Signzy raises Rs 210 crore from investors
Tata Sons to halve the number of listed companies from 29 to 15: Report
DTAB to review 19 fixed-dose combinations drugs, codeine formulations today
Hero Electric to set up Rs 1,200 crore manufacturing unit in Rajasthan
Did IndiGo miss 'premium economy' flight?
Next Orbit-led consortium to mainly have Indian firms as equity holders
Cash crunch pushes AirAsia India to take short-term loans of Rs 630 crore
LML plans to raise up to Rs 500 cr; first product in 2nd half of 2023
Suzlon Energy to raise Rs 1,200 crore via rights issue of 2.4 bn shares
JioMart morphs into e-marketplace to take on Amazon and Flipkart
You are here: Home » Companies » News
Tata Sons to halve the number of listed companies from 29 to 15: Report
Business Standard

Digital banking infra provider Signzy raises Rs 210 crore from investors

Digital banking infrastructure provider Signzy on Monday said it has raised Rs 210 crore (about $26 million) from Gaja Capital and its existing investors, Vertex Ventures and Arkam Ventures.

Topics
Digital banking | Gaja Capital

IANS  |  Bengaluru 

On the road to 75 new digital banks, there will be twists and turns

Digital banking infrastructure provider Signzy on Monday said it has raised Rs 210 crore (about $26 million) from Gaja Capital and its existing investors, Vertex Ventures and Arkam Ventures.

The Bengaluru-based fintech company would use fresh funds to boost its product portfolio towards a greater adoption of its platform by the global banking and financial services customers.

"Signzy has seen strong adoption of its 'No-code' product by financial services companies. The solution has been developed from the ground up to allow banks and financial services providers to roll out and offer fintech-like user experiences in a matter of days," said Ankit Ratan, CEO of Signzy.

Founded in 2015 by Ratan, Ankur Pandey, and Arpit Ratan, the company's 'No-code AI platform called 'GO' is seeing significantly accelerated adoption across banks and financial services providers.

"Their technology has been enabling banks to undergo rapid transformation without changing the underlying legacy systems," said

Gopal Jain, Managing Partner, Gaja Capital.

Signzy has filed eight patents so far in the US, and nine in India, for its innovations.

The company received a US patent for banking in the metaverse earlier this year.

Signzy was recently granted an authorisation certificate by the International Financial Services Centres Authority (IFSCA) as its fintech partner for unified KYC Solution and customer on-boarding digital infrastructure.

--IANS

na/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Digital banking

First Published: Mon, September 26 2022. 10:49 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.