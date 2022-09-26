Digital banking infra provider Signzy raises Rs 210 crore from investors

-
-
Digital banking infrastructure provider Signzy on Monday said it has raised Rs 210 crore (about $26 million) from Gaja Capital and its existing investors, Vertex Ventures and Arkam Ventures.
The Bengaluru-based fintech company would use fresh funds to boost its product portfolio towards a greater adoption of its platform by the global banking and financial services customers.
"Signzy has seen strong adoption of its 'No-code' product by financial services companies. The solution has been developed from the ground up to allow banks and financial services providers to roll out and offer fintech-like user experiences in a matter of days," said Ankit Ratan, CEO of Signzy.
Founded in 2015 by Ratan, Ankur Pandey, and Arpit Ratan, the company's 'No-code AI platform called 'GO' is seeing significantly accelerated adoption across banks and financial services providers.
"Their technology has been enabling banks to undergo rapid transformation without changing the underlying legacy systems," said
Gopal Jain, Managing Partner, Gaja Capital.
Signzy has filed eight patents so far in the US, and nine in India, for its innovations.
The company received a US patent for banking in the metaverse earlier this year.
Signzy was recently granted an authorisation certificate by the International Financial Services Centres Authority (IFSCA) as its fintech partner for unified KYC Solution and customer on-boarding digital infrastructure.
First Published: Mon, September 26 2022. 10:49 IST
