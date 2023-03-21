JUST IN
Business Standard

Discussions on at Tata Group to engage Gopinathan beyond Sept 15: Report

Tata Group sources said that there have been preliminary discussions between the two as the group needs reliable and experienced hands with its diversification into various technology domains

Topics
Tata group | Rajesh Gopinathan | Tata Consultancy Services

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Rajesh Gopinathan
Rajesh Gopinathan | Photo: Kamlesh Pedenkar

Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran is learnt to have discussed the engagement of outgoing TCS MD and CEO Rajesh Gopinathan with the group beyond September 15 in an advisory role, according to sources from Tata Group.

Tata Sons and IT behemoth Tata Consultancy Services declined to comment on the development.

Tata Group sources, who did not wish to be identified, told PTI that there have been preliminary discussions between the two as the group needs reliable and experienced hands with its diversification into various technology domains.

"Chandrasekaran has discussed with Gopinathan for his engagement with Tata Group in an advisory role after his notice period ends on September 15. There has been preliminary discussion," a source at one of Tata Group technology firms said.

Gopinathan during his press conference has said that he has no immediate plans to engage with Tata Group in advisory roles.

"As far as advisory roles go, my respect for advisors is exponentially growing. So, I will see whether something comes out of that. But as of now no plans," he had said.

Chandrasekaran, who has worked with Gopinathan for almost 25 years, appreciates the contributions the latter has made to the growth of TCS.

During Gopinathan's tenure TCS added over USD 10 billion in incremental revenues and over USD 70 billion increase in market capitalisation.

He also helped TCS cross a trailblazing net profit mark of Rs 10,846 crore in the third quarter of the current fiscal year.

Under his leadership, TCS' brand value increased by 212 per cent to USD 45.5 billion in the past two years.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Tue, March 21 2023. 13:18 IST

