DoT starts accepting applications for registration of M2M companies

Companies providing machine-to-machine solutions and connectivity for the M2M services can now apply online for registration and obtaining a licence from the Department of Telecom, an official note said on Tuesday.
The DoT has mandated all machine-to-machine (M2M) players to register for providing service.
"To obtain registration/licence, as may be applicable, the entities may visit the SaralSanchar portal. The guidelines, user manual and FAQs are available on the portal," the official memorandum said.
The communication among devices like deduction of money on toll plaza through Fastag and sending the alert to the subscriber about deduction of money fall under M2M category, where the message is transmitted automatically.
According to the memorandum, the government has identified that M2M and the internet of things is one of the fastest emerging technologies across the globe, providing enormous beneficial opportunities for society, industry and consumers.
It said that the M2M and IoT are being used to create smart infrastructure in various verticals, such as power, automotive, safety and surveillance, remote health management, agriculture, smart homes, smart cities etc.
The DoT in its guidelines for M2M and IoT has envisaged that the entities which are offering or providing the M2M services based on SIM or LAN (local area network) connectivity shall register as M2M service providers and entities that use technologies for providing M2M connectivity, operate in unlicensed spectrum shall register as WPAN or WLAN connectivity providers.
"This registration shall help in addressing concerns like connectivity with telecom service providers, KYC, traceability and encryption for service providers," the official memorandum said.
