Atal Innovation Mission partners Snap for AR skilling among Indian youth

-
ALSO READ
PM Modi condoles demise of Vajpayee's long-time assistant Shiv Kumar Pareek
PM launches second phases of Swachh Bharat Mission-Urban, AMRUT
PM Modi pays tributes to Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his birth anniversary
Atal Innovation Mission releases compendium of innovations on agri, tech
TCS aims to skill youth impacted by Covid-19 pandemic via CSR programme
-
Niti Aayog's Atal Innovation Mission on Tuesday said it has joined hands with camera firm Snap Inc, which owns social media platform Snapchat, to drive Augmented Reality (AR) skilling among the Indian youth.
Snap's camera plays a transformative role in how people experience the world around them.
According to an official statement, over a two-year timeframe, Snap Inc is expected to train over 12,000 teachers affiliated with the Atal Tinkering Labs on Augmented Reality, enabling the reach of the programme to millions of students affiliated with ATL's network of schools.
Snap Inc also announced its partnership with the Atal Incubation Centers (AICs) to support the Indian startup ecosystem with AR advertising bootcamps, Ad credits and other opportunities.
"Augmented Reality is the future - given its varied applications in a rapidly digitising India. We are excited to utilise Snap Inc's expertise in Augmented Reality to create a cadre of GenZ students that are skilled in this futuristic technology," Atal Innovation Mission (AIM) mission director Chintan Vaishnav said.
The partnership started on the eve of International Women's Day with the launch of a nationwide Lensathon (AR making hackathon), according to the statement.
As a part of the Lensathon, Snap will be hosting special workshops aimed to introduce young women in India to AR and skills that will be necessary to navigate the digital economy of the future. Workshops are open to participants aged 13 years and upwards and will take place at 16 all-women and 5 co-ed educational institutes across India.
"We at Snap are excited to help the Atal Tinkering Labs in its mission to create a culture of innovation and entrepreneurship in India, and help India become an Augmented Reality hub," Snap Inc, public policy head at India, Uthara Ganesh said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU