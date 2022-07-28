Dr Lal PathLabs Q1 net profit dips 57% to Rs 58 cr; revenue falls 17%

Diagnostic services provider Dr Lal Path Labs on Thursday said its consolidated net profit declined 57 per cent to Rs 58 crore for the first quarter ended June 30.

The company had reported a net profit of Rs 134 crore in the April-June period of the last fiscal.

Revenue from operations declined to Rs 503 crore in the period under review from Rs 607 crore a year ago, said in a regulatory filing.

The company's board has also declared an interim dividend of Rs 6 per share for the current fiscal.

of the company were trading 1.27 per cent down at Rs 2,142.7 apiece on BSE.

