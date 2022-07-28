JUST IN

Shree Cement Q1 net profit falls 56% to Rs 279 cr; revenue rises 21%

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 630.89 crore in the April-June period a year ago, Shree Cement said in a BSE filing.

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 
Shree Cement
Shree Cement is the third largest cement-making firm, owning brands such as Roofon, Bangur Power, Shree Jung Rodhak, Bangur Cement and Rockstrong.

Shree Cement Ltd on Thursday reported a decline of 55.8 per cent in its consolidated net profit to Rs 278.86 crore for the first quarter ended June 30.

However, its revenue from operations increased 21.45 per cent to Rs 4,414.85 crore during the quarter under review against Rs 3,634.83 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal.

Its total expenses rose 36.71 per cent to Rs 4,019.11 crore in Q1 FY23 from Rs 2,939.88 crore.

Shares of Shree Cement Ltd were trading at Rs 20,150 on BSE on Thursday, down 4.14 per cent from the previous close.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, July 28 2022. 15:50 IST

