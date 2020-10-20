Dr Reddy's launches Famotidine generic product in US to treat acidity

Dr Reddy's Laboratories on Tuesday said it has launched over-the-counter (OTC) drug Famotidine tablets, used to treat gastroesophageal reflux disease, in the American market.

The company has launched the product, which is equivalent to Johnson & Johnson's Pepcid AC, in the US after getting approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA), Dr Reddy's Laboratories said in a statement.

Famotidine tablets are used to prevent and relieve heartburn associated with acid indigestion and sour stomach brought on by eating or drinking certain food and beverages.

This launch will help us fulfil an important therapy gap created in antacids market due to Ranitidine withdrawal," Dr Reddy's Laboratories North America Generics CEO Marc Kikuchi said.

The Pepcid AC brand and generic versions had US sales of around USD 211 million for the 12 months ended in August 2020.

