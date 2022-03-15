E2S Power, India Power tie up for thermal storage facility in India

E2S Power and India Power have inked a pact to work on transforming fossil fuel power station into thermal storage systems for in the country.

Under the MoU, India Power and E2S Power will work with major in the power and sector in India to identify, evaluate and offer optimized integrated thermal energy solutions for existing plants and facilities being phased out, a statement said.

Thermal energy storage technology developed by E2S Power offers an opportunity to provide urgently needed energy storage while using most of the infrastructure in plants being retired and safeguarding jobs, it added.

The collaboration brings together the energy storage technology expertise and global power plant engineering experience of E2S Power and the long-standing utility experience and understanding of the Indian power market from IPCL.

