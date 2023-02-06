Easy Trip Planners Q3 net profit rises 4.1% to Rs 41.7 cr, revenue jumps

Online travel service provider Easy Trip Planners Ltd on Monday reported a 4.16 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 41.7 crore for the third quarter ended December 2022.

The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 40.03 crore in the corresponding quarter of the last fiscal, Easy Trip Planners, which operates under the brand EaseMyTrip, said in a regulatory filing.

Its consolidated revenue from operations during the period under review stood at Rs 136.15 crore against Rs 86.56 crore in the year-ago period, it added.

The growth was driven by strong volume growth in the flight and hotels segment, the company said.

The company's total expenses in the third quarter were higher at Rs 82.6 crore compared to Rs 35.93 crore in the same period previous fiscal.

Air segment clocked revenue of Rs 111.57 crore during the quarter against Rs 86.13 crore in the year-ago period, while hotel packages revenue stood at Rs 23.7 crore, the company said.

