JUST IN
Fertilisers and Chemicals Travancore's Q3 net up two-fold to Rs 165.79 cr
MCX Q3 net profit rises 12.56% to Rs 38.79 cr, income up to Rs 163.65 cr
Birla Corporation posts Q3 loss of Rs 49.91 cr on higher production cost
JK Tyre and Industries' Q3 profit up 24%, income rises 17% to Rs 3,622 cr
Distribution helps Tata Power log over two-fold rise in Q3 net to Rs 945 cr
ITC Q3 net profit rises 23.4% to Rs 5,006 cr on growth across segments
State Bank of India books over Rs 14,000-cr profit in its best performance
Bank of Baroda Q3 net up 75%; exposure to Adani Group well below RBI cap
IndiGo flies back in green, Q3 net soars 1,000% to a record Rs 1,422 cr
Emami net profit up 7.8% at Rs 237.13 cr, says rural demand slowing
You are here: Home » Companies » Results
Reliance showcases hydrogen-run truck at India Energy Week in Bengaluru
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Easy Trip Planners Q3 net profit rises 4.1% to Rs 41.7 cr, revenue jumps

Online travel service provider Easy Trip Planners Ltd on Monday reported a 4.16 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 41.7 crore for the third quarter ended December 2022

Topics
Easy Trip Planners Limited | Q3 results

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

December quarter results: Analysts expect tepid numbers

Online travel service provider Easy Trip Planners Ltd on Monday reported a 4.16 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 41.7 crore for the third quarter ended December 2022.

The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 40.03 crore in the corresponding quarter of the last fiscal, Easy Trip Planners, which operates under the brand EaseMyTrip, said in a regulatory filing.

Its consolidated revenue from operations during the period under review stood at Rs 136.15 crore against Rs 86.56 crore in the year-ago period, it added.

The growth was driven by strong volume growth in the flight and hotels segment, the company said.

The company's total expenses in the third quarter were higher at Rs 82.6 crore compared to Rs 35.93 crore in the same period previous fiscal.

Air segment clocked revenue of Rs 111.57 crore during the quarter against Rs 86.13 crore in the year-ago period, while hotel packages revenue stood at Rs 23.7 crore, the company said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Easy Trip Planners Limited

First Published: Mon, February 06 2023. 12:42 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.