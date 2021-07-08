NIIT, Axis Bank partner to launch digital banking academy

-
ALSO READ
Axis Bank Q4: Growth accelerates but sustainability is key, say analysts
Axis Bank Q3: Profit may jump up to 83% YoY; asset quality could take a hit
Good show by banks but can they sustain it?
Axis Bank Q4 preview: Low provisioning likely, but asset quality may worsen
Axis Bank's net profit drops 36% in Q3 due to higher provisions
-
NIIT Institute of Finance Banking and Insurance (NIIT IFBI) and Axis Bank have launched a fintech professional programme to build future-ready professionals for the private sector lender.
The programme offers graduates with zero to three years of experience an opportunity to join Axis Bank as a deputy manager (IT). NIIT said the programme is immersive in nature where the learners perform tasks of similar complexity as they would face in their role.
"We have been working with the industry for close to four decades and are focused on delivering training programmes in line with the emerging talent requirements of the industry," said Bimaljeet Singh Bhasin, President of skills and careers business at NIIT.
NIIT Ltd is a global skills and talent development company, and a leading provider of managed training services.
Axis Bank is the third-largest private sector bank in India offering an entire spectrum of services to customer segments covering large and mid-corporates, SME, agriculture and retail businesses.
.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU