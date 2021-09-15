EESL Executive Vice Chairman Saurabh Kumar resigns on personal grounds

Energy Efficiency Services Ltd Executive Vice Chairman, Saurabh Kumar has resigned from the post on personal grounds.

Kumar, who was serving his probation period after being appointed as Executive Vice Chairman on April 1, 2021, tendered his resignation on Tuesday, as per the resignation letter reviewed by PTI.

His appointment was for five years. According to his terms and conditions of service, Kumar has to serve a notice period of one month. But he has requested that he be relieved early on September 30, 2021.

was mandated to aggregate demand for 10,000 electric vehicles by the government. It is promoted by NTPC, PFC, REC and Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd.

