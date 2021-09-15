PepsiCo commissions largest greenfield plant in India, UP CM unveils it

Food & beverage major on Wednesday said its business in India is transforming and will continue to invest in the country for a long term.

The company on Wednesday commissioned its Rs 814 crore Kosi Kalan foods plant at Mathura in Uttar Pradesh, the largest greenfield in manufacturing in India by the global food and beverages major.

India President Ahmed ElSheikh said, "Like India, PepsiCo's business here is also transforming and we continue to invest for the long term.

In its three-decade long journey in India, has become one of the largest convenient food and beverage in the country, he said.

"Today, we employ 1,63,000 people (direct and indirect) across our ecosystem; have 13 iconic global brands that consumers love in India; and work closely with more than 27,000 farmers, including women farmers, across the country," ElSheikh added.

PepsiCo AMESA CEO Eugene Willemsen said India is a long-term strategic market for the company.

We see India as a long-term strategic market and the engine of growth for PepsiCo's business in Africa, Middle East, and South Asia region (AMESA), he said.

PepsiCo India, which is committed to doubling its business from the snacks business in India, is increasing the capacity in India.



The Kosi Kalan foods plant, which was inaugurated by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, will play a significant role in scaling up PepsiCo's foods production in the country. The plant would create over 1,500 direct and indirect jobs and drive inclusive growth.

This would also expand PepsiCo India's connect with over 5,000 farmers in the state, a company statement said.

"It is also the company's first Make and Move' factory, which will cater to the growing demand for its iconic Lay's potato chips brand, it said, adding it will employ 30 per cent of women in the plant engaging the local communities to enable socio-economic growth.

Speaking at the virtually held plant inauguration event, ElSheikh said the facility was ready in less than two years, despite the pandemic.

He also lauded the support provided by the state government throughout the journey, despite the challenging environment.

"This partnership is a live testimony of the New India Progressive and Inclusive," he said.

Over the plant, ElSheikh said, "It will continue to partner with farmers, as we intend to expand our local annual procurement of potatoes to 1,50,000 tonnes and increase our overall farmer engagement to 5,000 farmers in the state."



Besides, PepsiCo will also establish a modern cold storage warehouse for an improved supply chain in the state.

"The cold storage technology will increase the shelf life of potatoes substantially," said ElSheikh.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)