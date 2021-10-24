Elon Musk trolls Tim Cook on Twitter over Apple's $19 cleaning cloth

-
Tesla CEO Elon Musk has trolled Apple CEO Tim Cook on Twitter over Apple's new $19 cleaning cloth.
In celebration of Apple's new store in Istanbul, Cook tweeted on Friday: "Introducing Apple Bagdat Caddesi, our beautiful new store in Istanbul. We're glad to be a part of this vibrant community and we can't wait to welcome customers to this spectacular new space."
Musk replied to the tweet stating "Come see the Apple Cloth TM", adding much to the joy of the internet, reports iMore.
Musk was, of course, mocking the new Apple cleaning cloth the company now sells on its website.
Alongside its new MacBook Pro (2021) and AirPods 3, Apple quietly released a new non-abrasive polishing cloth for cleaning any Apple display that costs an eye-watering $19.
"Made with soft, non-abrasive material, the Polishing Cloth cleans any Apple display, including nano-texture glass, safely and effectively," the company wrote on the website.
Hilariously, the 'Compatibility' section of the product contains every Apple device with a screen, the report said.
While plenty of people have mocked the cloth as a prime example of Apple products at high prices, it is extremely popular and currently won't ship until January 2022 if you try to buy one, it added.
Recently, Apple released its new MacBook Pro featuring the new M1 Pro and M1 Max Apple silicon chips and a 120Hz mini-LED display, setting the new Pro apart as Apple's best MacBook ever.
