Emami acquires Dermicool brand from Reckitt for Rs 432 crore

FMCG major on Friday said it has acquired the 'Dermicool' brand from Reckitt for a total consideration of Rs 432 crore.

The acquisition is funded through internal accruals and is subject to the customary closing conditions, the company said in a statement.

The Dermicool brand is popular for providing respite from the prickly heat caused during summers.

"We are very happy to announce the acquisition of Dermicool brand, which offers great synergy with our existing businesses and is a perfect strategic fit. It will strengthen our presence to make us #1 in the prickly heat powder & cool talc category," Ltd Director Harsha V Agarwal noted.

Emami, as one of its core business strategies, has always been open to growth through inorganic route.

The company considers acquisitions that not only add value and have synergy with the current line of businesses, but also offer opportunities for the organisation to be present in categories that have high growth potential, it said.

Zandu, Kesh King, and German brand Creme 21 are some of the brands or businesses acquired by the company in the past few years, it added.

