Emami acquires Dermicool brand from Reckitt for Rs 432 crore

-
ALSO READ
Reckitt quarterly sales beat estimates on boost from hygiene products
Emami embarks on distribution initiatives, rural expansion to drive growth
Emami Q3 consolidated PAT up 5% at Rs 220 cr, revenue rises 4% to Rs 972 cr
Emami PAT up 56% to Rs 185 cr in Q2FY22, revenue grows 7% to Rs 789 cr
FMCG distributors warn firms of 'non-co-operation', seek price parity
-
FMCG major Emami on Friday said it has acquired the 'Dermicool' brand from Reckitt for a total consideration of Rs 432 crore.
The acquisition is funded through internal accruals and is subject to the customary closing conditions, the company said in a statement.
The Dermicool brand is popular for providing respite from the prickly heat caused during summers.
"We are very happy to announce the acquisition of Dermicool brand, which offers great synergy with our existing businesses and is a perfect strategic fit. It will strengthen our presence to make us #1 in the prickly heat powder & cool talc category," Emami Ltd Director Harsha V Agarwal noted.
Emami, as one of its core business strategies, has always been open to growth through inorganic route.
The company considers acquisitions that not only add value and have synergy with the current line of businesses, but also offer opportunities for the organisation to be present in categories that have high growth potential, it said.
Zandu, Kesh King, and German brand Creme 21 are some of the brands or businesses acquired by the company in the past few years, it added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU