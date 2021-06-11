BHEL's loss narrows to Rs 1,036 crore in Q4 on higher revenues

-
State-owned engineering firm BHEL's consolidated net loss narrowed to Rs 1,036.32 crore in the March 2021 quarter, mainly on the back of higher revenues.
The company's consolidated net loss had stood at Rs 1,532.18 crore in the quarter ended on March 31, 2020, according to a BSE filing.
Total income during January-March 2021 rose to Rs 7,245.16 crore, from Rs 5,166.64 crore in the year-ago period.
In the full financial year 2020-21, the company's consolidated net loss widened to Rs 2,699.70 crore as compared with Rs 1,468.35 crore in 2019-20.
Its total income during 2020-21 dropped to Rs 17,657.11 crore, from Rs 22,027.44 crore in 2019-20.
The nationwide lockdown, consequent to the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic globally, caused disturbance and slowdown in the economic activities. It impacted the group operations during 2020-21, which recouped progressively, the company explained.
Based on internal and external information up to the date of approval of these financial statements, the company expects to recover the carrying amount of its assets, investments, trade receivables, contract assets and inventories, it added.
