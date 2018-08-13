Entities need to submit 6 copies of references in anti-trust cases: CCI

The Competition Commission has reduced the number of copies of references related to antitrust cases to be filed before it to six from eight earlier, the fair trade said.

"@CCI_India reduces the number of copies of information(s)/ references/ responses or other documents (in case of anti trust cases) to be filed before the Commission to six," the said in a tweet on Monday.

The (General) Regulations, 2009, also require filing of a soft copy of references.

Last week, the in a public announcement had said that the provisions relating to the submission of a soft copy in document format will remain the same.

The (CCI) has gained importance in recent years with all major deals requiring its approval, while it has also been keeping a close vigil for any attempts at cartelisation or other unfair trade practices in various sectors, including real estate, automotive, coal, aviation and banking.

The Commission was established in 2003 to replace the erstwhile Monopolies and Restrictive Trade Practices Commission.

The regulator draws its power from the Competition Act, 2002, and has been empowered to check anti-competitive behaviour and regulate mergers and