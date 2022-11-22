JUST IN
Govt proposes guidelines to combat fake online reviews and ratings
Hiranandani group to raise Rs 3,100 crore via debt for data centre biz
PSLV to launch Pixxel's hyperspectral imaging satellite on Saturday
JK Paper to acquire Horizon Packs, Securipax Packaging for Rs 578 cr
Jubilant Foodworks to set up subsidiary in Nepal for Domino's Pizza biz
L'Oreal appoints Aseem Kaushik as Managing Director for India
Tim Hortons plans to open 120 stores in India in next three years
Jindal Steel & Power wins bid to build Botswana's 300-MW coal power plant
Top listed cement companies' margins, profits lowest in a decade
Rasna founder Areez Khambatta passes away at 85 due to cardiac arrest
You are here: Home » Companies » News
Govt proposes guidelines to combat fake online reviews and ratings
Business Standard

EPTL, EPL conclude $2.05 bn transaction of port & power assets with AM/NS

Essar Ports & Terminals Ltd (EPTL) and Essar Power Ltd (EPL) concluded the $2.05 billion sale of captive ports and power assets to Arcelor Mittal Nippon Steel India Ltd (AM/NS)

Topics
Essar Group | Essar Ports | ArcelorMittal

IANS  |  Mumbai 

port
Representative Image

In order to complete its asset monetisation drive to effectively become debt free, Essar Ports & Terminals Ltd (EPTL) and Essar Power Ltd (EPL) on Monday concluded the $2.05 billion (Rs 16,500 crore) sale of captive ports and power assets located in Hazira and Paradip to Arcelor Mittal Nippon Steel India Ltd (AM/NS).

The sale consisted of infra assets which include a 270 MW power plant and 25 MPTA port at Hazira, Gujarat, and a 12 MPTA port at Paradip, Odisha.

Prashant Ruia, Director, Essar Capital, said: "Essar has concluded its asset monetisation programme and completed the debt repayment of $25 billion (Rs 2,00,000 crore) effectively making the group debt-free from Indian banks and financial institutions."

Essar continues to have a significant presence and substantial operating assets in all its core verticals -- Energy; Metals & Mining; Infrastructure & Logistics; and Technology & Retail.

The privately held group currently has revenues of $15 billion (Rs 1.2 lakh crore) and asset under management of $8 billion (Rs 64,000 crore) within and outside India.

Rewant Ruia, Director, Essar Ports Terminals Limited, said: "In a planned and strategic manner, we have monetised assets that we built over last 30 years. We are now reinvesting in our existing operations and in building new assets, both in India and overseas, with more efficient, latest and carbon neutral new-age technologies, which will be sustainable."

The assets that Essar has monetised over last five years have yielded a multi-fold return on investments which is a testimony to Essar's reputation for building world-class, world-scale, high quality assets in all its business verticals.

Essar also added that it has been and will continue to be a significant player and participant in the India growth story while continuing to derive substantial growth and revenues from its international operations.

--IANS

ksk/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Essar Group

First Published: Tue, November 22 2022. 07:17 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.