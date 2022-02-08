Escorts Q3 consolidated net profit drops 32% to Rs 194 crore

-
ALSO READ
Does Kubota deal mean end of road for Nanda family at Escorts?
After underperforming broader mkt, Escorts zooms back onto investors' radar
Kubota Corp to acquire additional 5.9% stake in Escorts for Rs 1,873 crore
Street positive on Escorts as Kubota moves into the driver's seat
Vodafone Idea, Escorts: 5 mid-cap stocks to bet on amid market weakness
-
Farm machinery and construction equipment major Escorts Ltd on Tuesday reported a 32 per cent decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 193.71 crore for the third quarter ended December 2021, impacted by high base effect and late monsoon rains delaying harvest of Kharif crops.
The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 286.42 crore in the same quarter last fiscal, Escorts Ltd said in a regulatory filing.
Consolidated total income during the quarter under review stood at Rs 2,025 crore, as compared to Rs 2,090.93 crore in the year-ago period.
Tractor sales were at 25,325 units in the quarter, down 19.8 per cent from 31,562 units earlier.
Construction equipment sales were at 1,151 units, down 8.2 per cent, the company said.
Escorts Ltd Chairman and Managing Director Nikhil Nanda said,"The tractor industry has now been impacted for two consecutive quarters due to high base of last year, delayed harvest of Kharif crops owing to late monsoon rains this year which affected the rural cash flows and the retail demand."
Going forward, he said,"We do expect cash flows to improve with better Kharif procurement and positive outlook with good Rabi sowing."
While high inflation remains a concern, Nanda said,"We are hopeful of macro-economic factors to be in favour of agriculture to boost rural demand."
Escorts will continue to invest in new product development and distribution spread to offer enhanced reach and customer experience across domestic and global markets, he added.
On the outlook, he said, "Multiple initiatives in agriculture and infrastructure development focus from the government will be helpful in creating opportunities across our agriculture, construction and railway portfolio.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU