EVC Global seeks angel funding to install 10K EV charging stations

-
ALSO READ
Ola Electric to have 4,000 EV charging points in 2022: CEO Bhavish Aggarwal
Hero Electric, Massive Mobility to set up 10,000 EV charging stations
What are fuel-cell electric vehicles and how are they different from EVs?
Lucas TVS plans foray into electric vehicle charging infrastructure
Nupur Recyclers to set up 200 EV charging points, battery swapping stations
-
EVC Global, which currently offers location and mapping service of electric charging stations operators across the country on its app, is seeking angel funding to install 10,000 such stations by 2022, a company official said.
Sensing opportunity in the electric charging station, other startups have also announced their plans to install EV charging stations.
Delhi-based startup ElectriVa will also install and operate 100 electric vehicle charging stations in the national capital.
"We are seeking angel funding of USD 1 million to begin the journey with fast DC charging stations for quick fuelling service for the vehicles, EVC Global Founder Mohammed Afaq Khan told PTI.
"The target of one lakh EV chargers by 2028. EV global rapid chargers are most dynamic and have advanced features and are the most suitable for Indian weather and conditions," he said.
India's commercial EV revolution is evident as there will be around 20 lakh EVs on the road and to charge them we require at least 4 lakh chargers in India by 2028, according to estimates.
EVC Global said it has about 34,000 EV charging stations listed on its app and will show stations within a radius of 20 km from one's position on a live basis.
A DC fast charging station costs about Rs 6 lakh a unit and will reduce the charge time by multiple times than normal chargers.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU