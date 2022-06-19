Ex-AWS engineer convicted of hacking data of 100 million customers

-
ALSO READ
AWS suffers 3rd outage this month, affects Slack, Epic Games Store
Pandemic accelerated Cloud adoption among broadcasters: Amagi CEO
What is Web 3.0 and why it is being called next generation internet?
Reliance New Energy Solar Ltd to acquire UK's battery firm Faradion
Adani Group picks Google Cloud to boost digital transformation
-
A former female engineer of Amazon Web Services (AWS), the Cloud arm of commerce giant Amazon, has been found guilty of hacking into more than 100 million customers' cloud storage systems and stealing data linked to the 2019 Capital One breach.
Paige Thompson, 36-year-old former tech worker, was convicted in the US District Court in Seattle of seven federal crimes connected to her scheme to hack into cloud computer data storage accounts and steal data and computer power for her own benefit.
She was arrested in July 2019 after Capital One alerted the FBI to Thompson's hacking activity.
Thompson is scheduled for sentencing by US District Judge Robert S. Lasnik on September 15, the US Department of Justice said in a statement.
"Thompson used her hacking skills to steal the personal information of more than 100 million people, and hijacked computer servers to mine cryptocurrency," said US Attorney Nick Brown.
"Far from being an ethical hacker trying to help companies with their computer security, she exploited mistakes to steal valuable data and sought to enrich herself," Brown added.
Thompson was found guilty of wire fraud, five counts of unauthorised access to a protected computer and damaging a protected computer. The jury found her not guilty of access device fraud and aggravated identity theft.
"She wanted data, she wanted money, and she wanted to brag," Assistant US Attorney Andrew Friedman said.
The intrusion to Capital One accounts impacted more than 100 million US customers. The company was fined $80 million and settled customer lawsuits for $190 million.
--IANS
na/dpb
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU