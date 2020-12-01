F Born AG sells Tata Coffee shares worth over Rs 23 crore via open mareket

-
ALSO READ
Tata Coffee soars 16% as net profit grows 77% YoY in June quarter
Tata Coffee Q1 net profit jumps 77% to Rs 62 cr; total income up 26%
Tatas plan to buy V G Siddhartha's coffee plantations for Rs 1,500 crore
Tata Sons buys shares of Tata Chemicals, Tata Motors DVR via open market
Coffee Day says exploring opportunities, but no talks with Tata group yet
-
F Born AG on Tuesday sold more than 22 lakh shares of Tata Coffee Ltd, worth over Rs 23 crore, through an open market transaction.
According to bulk deal data available on the NSE, F Born AG offloaded 22,21,734 shares of Tata Coffee at an average price of Rs 105.16 a piece. This took the total deal value to Rs 23.36 crore.
F Born AG is a public shareholder of Tata Coffee Ltd and held 1.92 per cent stake in the company, according to its shareholding data for September 2020 quarter.
Shares of Tata Coffee on Tuesday settled 2.18 per cent higher at Rs 105.50 on the NSE.
In a separate transaction, TATA Capital Financial Services sold more than 11 lakh shares of Praj Industries Ltd, worth over Rs 10 crore, as per the bulk deal data on the NSE.
TATA Capital sold 11,64,614 shares of the company at an average price of Rs 91.16, valuing the deal at about Rs 10.61 crore.
As per Praj Industries' shareholding data for September 2020 quarter, TATA Capital Financial Services Ltd held 7.24 per cent stake in the company.
Shares of Praj Industries on Tuesday closed 7.26 per cent higher at Rs 93.10 on the NSE.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU