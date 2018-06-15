Fabindia uses 'khadi' trademark; KVIC moves HC, seeks damages worth Rs 5 bn

The (KVIC) has petitioned the against for "illegally" using its trademark "charkha" and selling apparel with the "khadi" tag.

The KVIC, in its suit filed on June 13, has sought damages to the tune of Rs 5.25 billion from

According to the high court website, the suit will come up for hearing before a single-judge bench in due course of time.

The has sought monetary damages for loss of profit due to using the "khadi" trademark.

The suit claims that Fabindia sells factory-made cotton garments under the guise of "khadi".

According to the suit, Fabindia continued to sell garments in the name and style of khadi, despite several correspondence sent to them by the and also a legal notice issued to them in February this year, asking them to refrain from doing so.

The has sought the high court to restrain Fabindia from using the "khadi" tag.