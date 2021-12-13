Fabric-maker Raymond to raise Rs 100 cr through non-convertible debentures

The country's leading fabric and apparel manufacturer Ltd on Monday said it plans to raise Rs 100 crore from the market by issuing (NCDs).

The company's board is meeting on December 17 to consider and approve the NCDs, according to a regulatory filing from

"A meeting of the committee of directors of the board of directors of the company will be held on Friday, December 17, 2021, to consider and approve the issuance of aggregating up to an amount not exceeding Rs 100 crore on a private placement basis," it said.

The said are proposed to be listed on the NSE's WDM (wholesale debt market) segment, added.

Shares of Raymond Ltd on Monday closed at Rs 657.35 on the BSE, up 0.12 per cent from the previous close.

