Fabric-maker Raymond to raise Rs 100 cr through non-convertible debentures

-
ALSO READ
Embassy REIT to raise up to Rs 300 cr via non-convertible debentures
Car review: The MINI Convertible, a pocket rocket for a sunny day
REC gets shareholder nod to raise up to Rs 85,000 cr via bonds, debentures
DLF rental arm raises Rs 1,000 crore through debentures
CESC board approves plan to raise Rs 400cr via non-convertible debentures
-
The country's leading fabric and apparel manufacturer Raymond Ltd on Monday said it plans to raise Rs 100 crore from the market by issuing non-convertible debentures (NCDs).
The company's board is meeting on December 17 to consider and approve the NCDs, according to a regulatory filing from Raymond.
"A meeting of the committee of directors of the board of directors of the company will be held on Friday, December 17, 2021, to consider and approve the issuance of non-convertible debentures aggregating up to an amount not exceeding Rs 100 crore on a private placement basis," it said.
The said non-convertible debentures are proposed to be listed on the NSE's WDM (wholesale debt market) segment, Raymond added.
Shares of Raymond Ltd on Monday closed at Rs 657.35 on the BSE, up 0.12 per cent from the previous close.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU